May 30 (Reuters) - INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB :

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESULT AFTER TAX LOSS SEK 22.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOCUS REMAINS ON IMPLEMENTATION OF PHASE IIB STUDY CONDUCT WITH LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE COBITOLIMOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)