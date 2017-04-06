April 6 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says going forward capital
will be needed to support growth of banks
* India cenbank deputy Mundra says there will be case
specific resolutions required for addressing banks asset quality
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says don't have a reason to
believe there is a leakage into inflation due to excess
liquidity
* India cenbank deputy Acharya says part of reason to narrow
policy corridor is to anchor money market rate closer to policy
rate
* India cenbank chief Patel says farm loan waivers engender
moral hazard
* India cenbank chief Patel says need to create a consensus
so that loan waiver promises are "eschewed"
* India cenbank chief Patel says more measures on NPA
resolution will be put in place
(Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)