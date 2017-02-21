FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-India cenbank deputy says divestment of govt stake in state-run banks should be considered
February 21, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank deputy says divestment of govt stake in state-run banks should be considered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says divestment of government stake in state-run banks should be considered

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says each bad loan resolution plan should get vetted by two credit rating agencies

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says each bad loan exposure not resolved within a specified time should be subject to steep hair cuts

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says must not allocate capital poorly to banks but build upon performance targets for injecting capital

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says under-capitalised banks can be given tough norms like no lending or taking deposits (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

