BRIEF-India cenbank deputy says divestment of govt stake in state-run banks should be considered

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says divestment of government stake in state-run banks should be considered

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says each bad loan resolution plan should get vetted by two credit rating agencies

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says each bad loan exposure not resolved within a specified time should be subject to steep hair cuts

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says must not allocate capital poorly to banks but build upon performance targets for injecting capital

* India cenbank deputy Acharya says under-capitalised banks can be given tough norms like no lending or taking deposits