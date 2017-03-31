BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limits in central, state govt bonds

March 31 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively

* Revised total foreign investment limits on central govt bonds at 2.31 trillion rupees for April-June

* Revised foreign investment limits on state govt bonds at 270 billion rupees

* Total foreign investment limit in central and state govt bonds stand at 2.58 trillion rupees

* New limits effective April 1 ($1 = 64.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)