BRIEF-India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee meeting minutes

* India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee meeting minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: industrial outlook survey of the reserve bank suggests positive outlook for the manufacturing sector - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: CPI inflation excluding food and fuel remained sticky, especially services - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: given the volatility in the cpi, it is not easy to read its evolution - minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: there are signs that recovery is somewhat uneven - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: notwithstanding likely favourable base-effects in next few months, outlook for inflation calls for close vigilance - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: there is still room for banks to cut lending rates - minutes

* India cenbank Patra: inflation excluding food and fuel will probably run ahead of headline inflation throughout 2017-18 - minutes

* India cenbank Patra: inflation expectations have reversed and hardened, and not just in the near term but also a year ahead - minutes