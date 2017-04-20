FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee meeting minutes
April 20, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee meeting minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank releases April monetary policy committee meeting minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: industrial outlook survey of the reserve bank suggests positive outlook for the manufacturing sector - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: CPI inflation excluding food and fuel remained sticky, especially services - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: given the volatility in the cpi, it is not easy to read its evolution - minutes

* India cenbank deputy Acharya: there are signs that recovery is somewhat uneven - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: notwithstanding likely favourable base-effects in next few months, outlook for inflation calls for close vigilance - minutes

* India cenbank's Patel says: there is still room for banks to cut lending rates - minutes

* India cenbank Patra: inflation excluding food and fuel will probably run ahead of headline inflation throughout 2017-18 - minutes

* India cenbank Patra: inflation expectations have reversed and hardened, and not just in the near term but also a year ahead - minutes Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2oYBJi0 (Mumbai newsroom)

