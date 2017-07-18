FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 28 minutes ago

BRIEF-India SEBI asks banks to disclose divergences in asset classifications

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -

* India market regulator says listed banks must disclose to exchanges divergences in asset classification, provisioning under some conditions

* SEBI says banks must disclose if additional provisioning requirements assessed by RBI exceed 15 pct of net profits after tax

* SEBI says banks must disclose if the additional gross NPAs identified by RBI exceed 15 pct of the published incremental gross NPAs of that period Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2uuPfgD (Mumbai newsroom)

