4 months ago
BRIEF-India signs multi-billion-dollar energy deals with Bangladesh
#Financials
April 10, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-India signs multi-billion-dollar energy deals with Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Indian government presentation says:

* India's Petronet LNG signs $1 billion agreement for LNG terminal in Bangladesh

* India's Reliance Power signs pact with Bangladesh's Petrobangla for setting up of $300 mln LNG terminal

* India's NTPC signs $3.15 bln deal to supply power to Bangladesh from Nepal

* India's Numaligarh Refinery signs pact with Bangladesh Petroleum Corp for sale and purchase of gasoil

* India's Adani Power signs $2 bln pact to supply power to Bangladesh

* India's Exim Bank to help finance $1.6 billion power project in Bangladesh (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)

