BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 12 - cenbank

May 8 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on may 12 - cenbank

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of goi frb 2024 - cenbank

* India to sell 80 billion rupees of ni gs may 15, 2027 bonds - cenbank

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.73 percent 2034 bonds - cenbank

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.06 percent 2046 bonds - cenbank

* India cenbank says the auction for new security will be yield based and for others will be price based Source text - (bit.ly/2qSusif)