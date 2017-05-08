FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 12 - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on may 12 - cenbank

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of goi frb 2024 - cenbank

* India to sell 80 billion rupees of ni gs may 15, 2027 bonds - cenbank

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.73 percent 2034 bonds - cenbank

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.06 percent 2046 bonds - cenbank

* India cenbank says the auction for new security will be yield based and for others will be price based Source text - (bit.ly/2qSusif)

