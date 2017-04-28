BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 5 - Finance ministry

April 28 (Reuters) - India Finance Ministry:
* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on May 5 - finance ministry
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 6.84 percent 2022 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 70 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.72 percent 2055 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - finance ministry Source text:[bit.ly/2pFTqEi]