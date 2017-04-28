FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 5 - Finance ministry
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 5 - Finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - India Finance Ministry:

* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on May 5 - finance ministry

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 6.84 percent 2022 bonds - finance ministry

* India to sell 70 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - finance ministry

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - finance ministry

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.72 percent 2055 bonds - finance ministry

* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - finance ministry Source text:[bit.ly/2pFTqEi]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.