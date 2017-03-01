FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-India Tourism Development Corp appoints Piyush Tiwari as chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-India Tourism Development Corp appoints Piyush Tiwari as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - India Tourism Development Corp Ltd

* India tourism development corp - additional charge of post of chairman & MD of ITDC has been entrusted to Piyush Tiwari

* Umang Narula, chairman & managing director ITDC stands relieved from his duties in ITDC Source text: (This is with reference to the captioned subject, the Competent Authority vide order no. F.No. 6/5/2014-PSU(T)-(ii) dated 28.02.2017 of Ministry of Tourism Government of India approved that the additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of ITDC has been entrusted to Shri Piyush Tiwari, Director Commercial & Marketing ITDC, for a period of three months w.e.f. 01.03.2017 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Further pursuant to order F.No.6/5/2014-PSU(T)-(i) dated 28.02.2017 of Ministry of Tourism Government of India Sh. Umang Narula, IAS (J&K:89) Chairman & Managing Director ITDC stands relieved from his duties in ITDC w.e.f. 28.02.2017 (A/N)) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.