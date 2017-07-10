BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
July 10 (Reuters) -
* Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd says has got approval from market regulator SEBI to start trading operations (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav)
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
* Engaged Rothschild to secure funding for new stadium. Many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment