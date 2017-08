May 12 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 218.3 million rupees versus loss 1.09 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 16.42 billion rupees versus 14.45 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved issuance and allotment of NCDs of upto 12.50 bln rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pr4s0x) Further company coverage: