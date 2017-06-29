BRIEF-Aberdeen agrees to sell remaining plasa investment to Lithium X
June 29 Apollo logiSolutions (ALS):
* Apollo logiSolutions (ALS) raises funds amounting to 4.85 billion rupees from piramal finance limited, subsidiary of piramal enterprise limited.
Source text - Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) has raised funds amounting to Rs.485 crores from Piramal Finance Limited, subsidiary of Piramal Enterprise Limited. The investments were made through the Corporate Finance Group (CFG), erstwhile Structured Finance Group, of Piramal Finance Limited.
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend