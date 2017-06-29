June 29 Apollo logiSolutions (ALS):

* Apollo logiSolutions (ALS) raises funds amounting to 4.85 billion rupees from piramal finance limited, subsidiary of piramal enterprise limited.

Source text - Apollo LogiSolutions (ALS) has raised funds amounting to Rs.485 crores from Piramal Finance Limited, subsidiary of Piramal Enterprise Limited. The investments were made through the Corporate Finance Group (CFG), erstwhile Structured Finance Group, of Piramal Finance Limited.