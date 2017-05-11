FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd

* Says recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share

* Says approved issue of NCDS upto 5 billion rupees

* Says March quarter consol net profit 969.2 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 24.93 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees

* Arvind Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.12 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2r2Lxp9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.