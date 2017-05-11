BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd
* Says recommended dividend of 2.40 rupees per share
* Says approved issue of NCDS upto 5 billion rupees
* Says March quarter consol net profit 969.2 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income 24.93 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 978.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.52 billion rupees
* Arvind Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.12 billion rupees