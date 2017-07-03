German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3
FRANKFURT, July 3 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
July 3 India's Ashok Leyland Ltd:
* Says June total sales of 12,330 vehicles versus 11,108 vehicles last year
* Says June M&HCV sales of 9,202 vehicles versus 8,685 vehicles last year
* Says June LCV sales of 3,128 vehicles versus 2,423 vehicles last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 3 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Says price reduction is in range of INR 350 to INR 1,500 in commuter segment