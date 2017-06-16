BRIEF-Guanghui Energy to issue up to 700 mln yuan 5-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 700 million yuan ($102.52 million) 5-year bonds
June 16 Au Small Finance Bank Ltd
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Au Small Finance Bank says initial public offering of 53.4 million equity shares through offer for sale
* Citi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal managers to the IPO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ryqu25 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Says to issue up to 700 million yuan ($102.52 million) 5-year bonds
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection