June 16 Au Small Finance Bank Ltd

* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30

* Au Small Finance Bank says initial public offering of 53.4 million equity shares through offer for sale

* Citi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal managers to the IPO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ryqu25 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)