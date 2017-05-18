FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 30 bps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 18 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd
    * Says reduces its home loan rates by 30 bps

Source text for Eikon: Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank
today announced a reduction in its home loan interest rates by 30 bps. Taking
forward its commitment towards affordable housing finance, the bank has revised
its rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lacs for the salaried segment to 8.35%, the
lowest in the industry. 
The revised rate will be available with effect from May 16, 2017.
Axis Bank Home Loans - Revised Rate of Interest
 Segment      Upto 30 lacs         30- 75 lacs       Above 75 lacs
 Salaried     8.35% (MCLR + 20     8.65% (MCLR + 50  8.70% (MCLR + 55
              bps)                 bps)              bps)
 Self         8.40% (MCLR + 25     8.70% (MCLR + 55  8.75% (MCLR + 60
 Employed     bps)                 bps)              bps)
 
Axis Bank Home Loans – Existing Rate of Interest
 Segment           Upto 75 lacs             Above 75 lacs
 Salaried          8.65% (MCLR + 50 bps)    8.70% (MCLR + 55
                                            bps)
 Self Employed     8.70% (MCLR + 55 bps)    8.75% (MCLR + 60
                                            bps)
 

Further company coverage:          

 (Mumbai newsroom)

