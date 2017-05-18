BRIEF-India's Axis Bank cuts home loan rates by 30 bps

May 18 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd * Says reduces its home loan rates by 30 bps Source text for Eikon: Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank today announced a reduction in its home loan interest rates by 30 bps. Taking forward its commitment towards affordable housing finance, the bank has revised its rates for home loans up to Rs 30 lacs for the salaried segment to 8.35%, the lowest in the industry. The revised rate will be available with effect from May 16, 2017. Axis Bank Home Loans - Revised Rate of Interest Segment Upto 30 lacs 30- 75 lacs Above 75 lacs Salaried 8.35% (MCLR + 20 8.65% (MCLR + 50 8.70% (MCLR + 55 bps) bps) bps) Self 8.40% (MCLR + 25 8.70% (MCLR + 55 8.75% (MCLR + 60 Employed bps) bps) bps) Axis Bank Home Loans – Existing Rate of Interest Segment Upto 75 lacs Above 75 lacs Salaried 8.65% (MCLR + 50 bps) 8.70% (MCLR + 55 bps) Self Employed 8.70% (MCLR + 55 bps) 8.75% (MCLR + 60 bps) Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)