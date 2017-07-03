VW recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update
FRANKFURT, July 1 Volkswagen is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, news agency DPA reported, citing a spokesman for the automaker.
July 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says June total sales of 244,878 vehicles versus 316,969 vehicles last year
* Says June motorcycles sales of 204,667 vehicles versus 273,298 vehicles last year
* Says June commercial vehicles sales of 40,211 vehicles versus 43,671 vehicles last year
* Says June total exports 117,903, down 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in June: June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 35,716 39,009 -8 DOMESTIC SALES 33,861 34,989 -3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 16,170 17,070 -5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 15,131 13,538 12 EXPORTS 1,855 4,020 -54 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssang