July 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd

* Says June total sales of 244,878 vehicles versus 316,969 vehicles last year

* Says June motorcycles sales of 204,667 vehicles versus 273,298 vehicles last year

* Says June commercial vehicles sales of 40,211 vehicles versus 43,671 vehicles last year

* Says June total exports 117,903, down 4 percent