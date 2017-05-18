BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr profit down about 16 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd

* March quarter net profit 8.02 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees

* March quarter revenuefrom ops 52.10 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 55 rupees per share

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 9.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 57.10 billion rupees

* The profit and revenue figures was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange