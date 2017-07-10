BRIEF-General Co for Ceramic and porcelain products FY profit falls
July 10 General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain Products
July 10 Bajaj Electricals Ltd:
* Says acquisition of 28% equity shares in starlite lighting limited
* Says shareholding of co in Starlite Lighting Ltd has risen from 19 percent to 47 percent
July 10Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to dissolve its Suzhou branch Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/XU1AK6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)