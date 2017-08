May 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr

* March quarter gross NPA 10.46 percent vs 11.40 pct previous qtr

* March quarter net NPA 4.72 percent vs 5.43 pct previous qtr

* March quarter interest earned 108.75 billion rupees versus 110.14 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 26.23 billion rupees versus 68.58 billion rupees year ago