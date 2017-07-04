BRIEF-Champion REIT explores disposal of property valued at HK$8.48 bln
* Langham Place office tower property was valued at HK$8.48 billion by Knight Frank Petty, independent principal valuer of co
July 4 BFL Developers Ltd
* Allotted 5.1 million equity shares of co having face value of INR 10 each to promoter group, non promoter group on preferential basis Source text - (bit.ly/2ulyO3k) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 4 EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's precautionary recapitalisation after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a drastic overhaul including a salary cap on senior managers and the transfer of bad loans to a special vehicle.