July 10 India's Bharti Airtel

* Exec says to invest 20 billion rupees in services including digital over next 3 years

* Exec says investment will be in revamping stores, upgrading its app and improving its postpaid services

* Exec says will provide mobile phone insurance

* Exec says customers can carry forward unused data of up to 200 GB per customer per month Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)