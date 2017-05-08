FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel March-qtr consol profit down about 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - India's Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* March quarter consol net profit 5.97 billion rupees

* March quarter consol income from operations 16.05 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 6.99 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 14.18 billion rupees

* Says the board of directors have proposed a final dividend of inr 4 per equity share for the year ended March 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

