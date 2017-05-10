BRIEF-India's Capital First March-qtr consol profit up about 49 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Capital First Ltd

* Consol march quarter net profit 708.3 million rupees

* Consol march quarter total income from operations 7.52 billion rupees

* Capital first ltd -consol net profit in march quarter last year was 475 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 5.58 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2.60 rupees per share

* Says approved issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis

* Says approved issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis

* Says approved raising funds upto INR 5 billion