May 29 (Reuters) - Centrum Capital Ltd

* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total revenue 991.7 million rupees versus 139 million rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 0.05 rupee per share

* Says approved to raise additional resources upto 10 billion rupees through FPO/QIP