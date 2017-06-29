June 29 Crisil Ltd:

* Says Crisil buys 8.9% stake in Care Ratings

Source text - CRISIL has purchased 26,22,430 equity shares of CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) representing 8.9% of its equity share capital. The investment has been made pursuant to a bid process conducted by Canara Bank, subsequent to their request for quotation issued on June 19, 2017.

