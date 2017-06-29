BRIEF-Head of AXA Asia to step down from executive responsibilities
* Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of AXA Asia and a member of the group management committee, has decided to step down from his executive responsibilities
June 29 Crisil Ltd:
* Says Crisil buys 8.9% stake in Care Ratings
Source text - CRISIL has purchased 26,22,430 equity shares of CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) representing 8.9% of its equity share capital. The investment has been made pursuant to a bid process conducted by Canara Bank, subsequent to their request for quotation issued on June 19, 2017.
TOKYO, June 29 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 23 10,550,333 203,836,665 -193,286,332 Jun 16 8,003,852 75,726,724 -67,722,872 Jun 9 2,810,252 191,837,221 -189,026,969 Jun 2 19,968,880 -104,086,896 124,055,