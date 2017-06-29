June 29 Dena Bank:
* Gets members' nod to raise capital of INR 18 billion
through QIP
Source text - The 21st Annual General Meeting of the
Shareholders of Dena Bank was held at Auditorium, Sir Sorabji
Pochkhanawala Bankers' Training College, Juhu Vile Parle (West),
Mumbai - 400 056. In the meeting, Audited Financial Results
along with Auditors' Report thereon and Directors' Report for
the year ended 31st March, 2017 were approved by the
Shareholders. The proposal to raise Capital of Rs. 1800 Crores
through QIP was also approved by the Shareholders.
Further company coverage: