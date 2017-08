BRIEF-India's Dhanlaxmi Bank posts March-qtr profit

May 16 (Reuters) - Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter interest earned 2.68 billion rupees versus 2.93 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 296.5 million rupees versus 208.7 million rupees year ago

* March quarter gross NPA 4.78 percent versus 7.59 percent previous quarter

* March quarter net NPA 2.58 percent versus 2.90 percent previous quarter

* Says has not recommended any dividend for FY 2016-2017