April 28 (Reuters) -

* India's Federal Bank CEO Srinivasan: Slippages for Jan-March stood at 2.44 billion rupees versus 5.32 billion rupees year earlier

* India's Federal Bank CEO says net interest margin for Jan-March rose to 3.42 pct from 3.31 pct a year earlier (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)