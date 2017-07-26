BRIEF-India's Federal Bank: have sold 3 of the 4 loan exposures to Cos taken to bankruptcy proceedings

July 26 (Reuters) - India's Federal Bank Chief Executive Shyam Srinivasan says:

* Total exposure to companies taken to bankruptcy was 1.6 billion rupees at its peak

* Three of the 4 loan accounts of companies taken to bankruptcy have been sold to ARCs and technically written off

* Have made provisions of more than 50 percent for the fourth loan account under bankruptcy proceedings

* About 230 million rupees more provision needed for the loan account under bankruptcy proceedings Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)