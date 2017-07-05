BRIEF-Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's vehicle sales down in June, H1
* Says it sold 34,864 vehicles in June, down 20.6 percent y/y
July 5 India's Force Motors Ltd:
* June domestic LCV and SCV sales of 1302 units
* June domestic UV, SUV, and tractors sales of 919 units
* June total domestic sales 2221 units
* To launch five new electric cars in 2019-2021 (Adds CEO comment, detail, background)