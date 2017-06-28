BRIEF-Elexxion postpones publication of FY 2016 results and AGM
* POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR FY 2016
June 28 Fortis Healthcare Ltd:
* Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co
June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean business.