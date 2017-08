May 26 (Reuters) - Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 100.6 million rupees versus loss 150.8 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 4.26 billion rupees versus 3.26 billion rupees year ago

* Says appointed Ravin Mody as CFO

* Says appointed Ravin Mody as CFO

* Says noted resignation of Manoj Saraf as CFO