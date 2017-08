May 29 (Reuters) - Girdharilal Sugar And Allied Industries Ltd:

* March quarter PAT 11.3 million rupees versus profit 11.5 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income from operations 461.7 million rupees versus 184.5 million rupees year ago

* Says approved reappointment of rajesh agrawal as chairman & manging director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: