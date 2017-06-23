BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
June 23 GTPL Hathway Ltd
* Up to 4.85 billion-rupee ($75.21 million) IPO fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4875 Indian rupees) (Mumbai newsroom)
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
* As of June 15, Gamco Asset Management and affiliates report a combined stake of 5.22 pct in Liberty Media Corp - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tDgSkl) Further company coverage: