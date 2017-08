March 1 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp

* Says sells 524,766 vehicles in February 2017

* Says sold 550,992 vehicles in February 2016

* Says volumes gradually picking up with improvement in currency situation

* Says has fully transitioned to producing only BSIV vehicles from March 1 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2msY1I6 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)