May 10, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's Hero MotoCorp March-qtr profit down about 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd

* March quarter net profit 7.18 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 76.06 billion rupees

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 8.33 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 82.28 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 1500 percent per share

* To invest capex of about INR 25 billion in new product development, phase-wise capacity expansion, upgradation of plant machinery upto FY '19

* Lines up half a dozen new product launches this fiscal

* Hero motocorp ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 7.45 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

