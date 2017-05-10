BRIEF-India's Hero MotoCorp March-qtr profit down about 14 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd
* March quarter net profit 7.18 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 76.06 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 8.33 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 82.28 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 1500 percent per share
* To invest capex of about INR 25 billion in new product development, phase-wise capacity expansion, upgradation of plant machinery upto FY '19
* Lines up half a dozen new product launches this fiscal
* Hero motocorp ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 7.45 billion rupees