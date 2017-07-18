FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Economy
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
U.S.
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
July 18, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - India's HT Media Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year

* Says approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HT Digital Ventures Limited'

* June quarter consol total income 6.52 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees last year

* Approved investment of upto INR 90 million in Suditi Industries, via subscription to fully convertible debentures or share warrant or shares

* Says board aprroves issue of NCDs worth upto 4 billion rupees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.