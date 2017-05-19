FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
May 19, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd:

* March quarter consol net profit 255.5 million rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees

* Says recommended dividend of INR 0.40/share

* March quarter consol total income 6.34 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 431.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 6.85 billion rupees

* Says approved acquisition of 49 percent equity stake in IESPL held by JV partner Apollo Global Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd

* Says Apollo Global has also expressed desire to exit JV; JV agreement will be terminated

* Says co will acquire 58 million shares of IESPL for $650,000

* Says consequent to acquisition, IESPL will become unit of co Source text: (bit.ly/2q2RxgB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.