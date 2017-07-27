BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank says Q1 bad loan additions lowest in 7 qtrs

July 27 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar says:

* ICICI Bank exec says gross addition to NPA in Q1 49.75 billion rupees, lowest in seven quarters

* ICICI Bank exec says bad loan additions this financial year will be lower than last year's

* ICICI Bank exec says have outstanding loans of 68.89 billion rupees to 9 of the 12 accounts being taken to bankruptcy

* ICICI Bank exec says will need additional provisioning of about 6.5 billion rupees more on the bankruptcy accounts

* ICICI Bank exec says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 203 billion rupees

* ICICI Bank exec says NIM for Q1 at 3.27 percent

* ICICI Bank ltd exec says did not sell any bad loan to arcs in Q1

* ICICI Bank exec says co has added telecom sector to "drilled down" list

* ICICI Bank exec says co has not seen a huge increase in rural bad loans