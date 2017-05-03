BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
May 3 ICICI Bank
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
* CEO says expects bad loan additions to be significantly lower this financial year
* CEO says hardly sold any bad loans to arcs in March quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.