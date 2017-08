BRIEF-India's IDBI Bank March-qtr loss widens

May 18 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd

* March quarter net loss 32 billion rupees versus loss of 17.36 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter interest earned 69.87 billion rupees versus 69.28 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 62.10 billion rupees versus 44.50 billion rupees year ago

* Idbi bank ltd - march quarter gross NPA 21.25 percent versus 15.16 percent previous quarter

* Idbi bank ltd - march quarter net NPA 13.21 percent versus 9.61 percent previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: