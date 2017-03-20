FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-India's Idea exec says deal with Vodafone consistent with country's telecoms M&A rules
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 20, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-India's Idea exec says deal with Vodafone consistent with country's telecoms M&A rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - India's Idea Cellular and Vodafone Plc:

* Vodafone exec says deal consistent with India telecoms M&A rules

* Idea exec says founders buying extra stake from Vodafone will not be funded by any listed Aditya Birla Group Co

* Vodafone exec says need to shed a small amount of spectrum

* Vodafone exec says pending income tax demand has nothing to do with current deal

* Idea exec says there will be many exciting opportunities for both Idea and Vodafone employees, don't see significant job cuts

* Vodafone exec says both brands i.e. Idea and Vodafone to continue Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.