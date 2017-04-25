FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options
April 25, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - India's IDFC Bank

* Exec says actively looking at several inorganic options

* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4

* Exec says gross value of bad loans sold to ARCs in Q4 about 40 billion rupees

* Exec says telecom sector loan exposure is to strongest companies in industry

* Exec says aims to take retail loans share to 50 pct in 36 months from 25 pct currently NOTE: IDFC Bank CEO Rajiv Lall and Group CFO Sunil Kakar were speaking to reporters on a conference call after Q4 results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

