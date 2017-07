July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, CFO M.D. Ranganath and COO Pravin Rao at a TV conference. Infosys exec says:

* Financial services we continue to see good traction

* Sees opportunity in the energy sector

* Cash balance at 390 billion rupees, at its highest ever

* Will need to watch the rupee as it continues to be uncertain

* Will continue to focus on operational efficiency Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat)