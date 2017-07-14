FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Infosys June-qtr consol profit up about 1.4 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
July 14, 2017 / 3:36 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-India's Infosys June-qtr consol profit up about 1.4 pct

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* June quarter consolidated profit 34.83 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 34.39 billion rupees

* June quarter consol revenue from operations 170.78 billion rupees versus 167.82 billion rupees last year

* Says appointed D Sundaram as independent director

* Says to execute business transfer agreement with Noah Consulting LLC

* Says business transfer agreement to transfer business of Noah Consulting LLC to co

* Says navigated "another quarter of significant currency volatility through our hedging”

* The consol profit number was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2t9sZZH Further company coverage:

