Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN, July 6 Sweden-based auto maker Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
July 6 (Reuters) -
* India's Infosys to hire 2,000 US workers in North Carolina by 2021 - statement
* To hire 500 of 2,000 US workers in North Carolina by end of two years - statement
* For full release, click: infy.com/2tMsZyr
