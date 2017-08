May 23 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income 3.19 billion rupees versus 3.23 billion rupees year ago

* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share

* Says approved share buyback worth 500 million rupees