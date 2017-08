May 11 (Reuters) - Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd

* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share

* March quarter net loss 90.5 million rupees versus loss 11.8 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total revenue 241.8 million rupees versus 368.1 million rupees year ago

* Joonktollee tea & industries ltd - appointment of kailash chand mohta as wholetime director to be designated as executive director & ceo